Recap: Colorado women’s basketball routs in-state foe Air Force

The last time the Colorado women’s basketball team went to Colorado Springs to face the Air Force Falcons, the Buffs escaped with a five-point win in 2021. It was a different story on Saturday as No. 7 Colorado cruised past the Falcons, 74-58.

Air Force did get off to a hot start with an early 4-0 lead as CU missed its first four shot attempts. The Falcons played pesky defense for most of the game, forcing Colorado into 21 turnovers. But CU used some hot shooting from three and strong bench play to turn the game in its favor.

The Buffaloes got another big game from sharpshooter Frida Formann, who led all scorers with 23 points, hitting five of her nine 3-point attempts. Kindyll Wetta and Sara-Rose Smith played massive games off the bench as well. Smith scored 11 points and pulled in eight rebounds while Wetta filled the stat sheet with eight points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Next up for the 8-1 Buffs is an early Tuesday home game against UT Arlington. Tipoff is at 11 a.m. MT.

