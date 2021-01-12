Recap: Colorado men's basketball wins for the first time in Salt Lake City since 2012, defeats Utah 65-58
Pac-12 Networks’ Todd Harris and Don MacLean recap Colorado men's basketball 65-58 victory over Utah on Monday, Jan. 11 in Salt Lake City. The Buffs snap an eight-game losing streak at Utah behind a second-half rally which Colorado outscored the Runnin' Utes 38-21. McKinley Wright's four assists versus Utah ties him with former Colorado standout Jay Humphries for the top spot in Colorado's all-time career assists with 562. Utah's Timmy Allen led all scorers with a 19-point performance, while Buffs' D'Shawn Schwartz recorded his second career double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds.