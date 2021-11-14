Recap: Colorado men's basketball moves to 2-0 with 87-76 win over New Mexico
Pac-12 Networks' Jacob Tobey and Ben Braun take you through the action from Colorado men's basketball's 87-76 win over New Mexico on Saturday, November 13th in Boulder. Jabari Walker led Colorado, notching a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Keeshawn Barthelemy scored a team-high 20 points as the Buffs improved to 2-0 on the young season.