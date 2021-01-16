Recap: Colorado men's basketball take down Stanford, 77-64, to remain undefeated in Boulder
Pac-12 Networks' Matt Muehlebach and Drew Goodman take a look at Colorado men's basketball's 77-64 victory over visiting Stanford on Saturday afternoon. With the win, the Buffs improved to a perfect 5-0 at home. Evan Battey earned a double-double (13 points, 12 rebounds) and McKinley Wright IV added to his case for Pac-12 Player of the Year with 14 points and 8 assists. Colorado's Tristan da Silva got involved with five points while playing against his older brother, Stanford start Oscar da Silva. The elder da Silva finished with a double-double (22 points, 12 rebounds).