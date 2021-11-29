Recap: Colorado men’s basketball opens Pac-12 play with 80-76 victory over Stanford

Pac-12 Networks’ Roxy Bernstein and Bill Walton recap Colorado men’s basketball 80-76 win against Stanford on Sunday, Nov. 28 in Boulder. Senior forward Evan Battey eclipses 1,000 career points after posting a career-high 22 points, including four three-pointers made, against the Cardinal. Colorado improves to 6-1 overall and 1-0 in conference, while Stanford drops to 4-3 overall and 0-1 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.