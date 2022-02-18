Recap: Colorado men’s basketball extends winning streak to four with 70-62 victory at California

Colorado men's basketball defeats California by a final score of 70-62 on Thursday, Feb. 17 in Berkeley. Freshman guard K.J. Simpson scores a career-high 19 points to help lead the Buffs to an overall record of 17-9 and 9-7 in Pac-12 play. Cal falls to 11-16 overall and 4-12 in conference. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.