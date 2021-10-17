Recap: Colorado football grabs first Pac-12 win in 34-0 shutout against Arizona
Pac-12 Networks’ Ted Robinson and Yogi Roth recap Colorado’s 34-0 victory against Arizona on Saturday, Oct. 16 in Boulder. The shutout is the first since 2015 for the Buffs. Freshman quarterback Brendon Lewis threw for two touchdowns and a career-high 248 yards against the Wildcats. Colorado returned a blocked punt and an interception for a touchdown for the first time since 2004. Colorado improved to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in Pac-12 play. Arizona fell to 0-6 overall and 0-3 in conference. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now app, available now in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.