Recap: Colorado, Alejandro Mata deliver in the clutch to down Arizona State

It wasn’t exactly the smoothest of games, but that fourth quarter was well worth the wait for Buffaloes fans.

Tied at 24 with Arizona State, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, with the help of wide receiver Javon Antonio, needed less than one minute to bring the Buffs from their own 25-yard line into field goal range, setting up an Alejandro Mata 43-yard game-winner.

The Buffs are now 4-2 (1-2 Pac-12) following their 27-24 victory at Mountain America Stadium. More importantly, they’re now two wins away from becoming bowl-eligible in head coach Deion Sanders’ first season.

Below is a deeper look at Colorado’s Saturday evening defeat of the Sun Devils:

The good: More clutch moments

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Shedeur Sanders, Antonio and Mata all delivered late for the Buffs. In the fourth quarter, Antonio, who came into Saturday with only three catches on the season, caught a go-ahead touchdown pass and later a 43-yarder that brought Colorado into field goal range. Mata then hit on his longest field goal of 2023.

The bad: Discipline

Syndication: Arizona Republic

This was probably Colorado’s most undisciplined, unorganized game of the season. The Buffs’ offensive line was consistently out of sync and their defense struggled at times to match up with what Arizona State was showing offensively.

In the first quarter alone, Colorado was forced to take three timeouts.

Standout player

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Javon Antonio was the clear standout, at least on the offensive side of the ball. The JUCO transfer hauled in a team-high 81 yards, including that clutch 43-yard play, and scored his first CU touchdown.

Linebacker LaVonta Bentley also deserves a mention for his 11 total tackles, two TFLs, one sack and one pass breakup.

Standout stat

Syndication: Arizona Republic

Despite amassing 97 fewer total yards (392 to 295) and holding possession for about 10 fewer minutes (34:48 to 25:12), the Buffs left Tempe with the win.

Quotable

Shedeur on the final drive: “it was like practice. Just trusting the play call. They left too much time in the clock. The coaches knew what was going to happen, I knew what was going to happen. We went Brady Mode/Legendary Mode.” — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) October 8, 2023

What's next?

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffs will be back at Folsom Field next week for a Friday night showdown with Stanford.

The Cardinal, which enjoyed a Week 6 bye, is 1-4 with its lone win coming over one month ago against Hawaii.

MORE

READ: Takeaways from Time magazine’s feature story on Deion Sanders

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire