Recap: Christian Koloko’s first career double-double powers Arizona men’s basketball past UT Rio Grande Valley, 104-50

Pac-12 Networks’ Roxy Bernstein and Don MacLean recap Arizona men’s basketball 104-50 victory against UT Rio Grande Valley on Friday, Nov. 12 in Tucson. Student-athlete Christian Koloko records his first career double-double as he finishes with 18 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks against the Vaqueros. Ąžuolas Tubelis finishes with a team-high 20 points as the Wildcats improve to 2-0 overall. Follow Pac-12 men's basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men's basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.