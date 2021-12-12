Recap: California men’s basketball takes competitive in-state contest over Santa Clara, 72-60
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Pac-12 Networks’ Ted Robinson and Bill Walton recap California men’s basketball 72-60 victory against Santa Clara on Saturday, Dec. 11 in Berkeley. Senior forward Andre Kelly finishes with a game-high 18 points, while Jordan Shepherd's 15 points and Grant Anticevich's 12 points help lead the way as the Golden Bears improve to 6-5 overall. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.