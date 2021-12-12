Recap: California men’s basketball takes competitive in-state contest over Santa Clara, 72-60

The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) The jersey that Boston Celtics Hall of Famer Bill Russell wore for his final game - the 1969 NBA Finals clincher that earned him his 11th championship - sold for more than $1.1 million at an auction held Friday night at the TD Garden. Other lots drawing spirited bidding included Russell's first championship ring, which went for $705,000, and his 1956 Olympic gold medal, which sold for $587,500. The auction featured 429 lots accumulated by Russell over a career in which he won two NCAA titles, 11 NBA championships in 13 years and the 1956 Olympic gold medal. Russell was also active in the civil rights movement, marching with Martin Luther King Jr. and standing with Muhammad Ali when he was stripped of his heavyweight title for refusing induction into the Vietnam War.