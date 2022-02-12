Recap: California men’s basketball knocks off Oregon behind Jordan Shepherd’s career-high 33 points

California men's basketball defeats Oregon by a final score of 78-64 on Saturday, Feb. 12 in Eugene. Jordan Shepherd drops a career-high 33 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field and 13-of-15 from the charity stripe. Cal improves to 11-15 overall and 4-11 in conference, while Oregon drops to 16-8 overall and 9-4 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.