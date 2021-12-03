Recap: California men’s basketball holds off Oregon State in Pac-12 opener, 73-61

Pac-12 Networks’ Guy Haberman and Mike Montgomery recap California men’s basketball 73-61 win against Oregon State on Thursday, Dec. 2 in Berkeley. Jordan Shepherd finishes with a game-high 25 points as the Golden Bears improve to 4-4 overall and 1-0 in Pac-12 play. OSU falls to 1-7 overall and 0-1 in conference. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.