Recap: California men’s basketball hands Fresno State first loss of the season, 65-57 in Berkeley

Pac-12 Networks’ Kevin Danna and Ben Braun recap California men’s basketball 65-57 victory over Fresno State on Sunday, Nov. 28 in Berkeley. Senior forward Andre Kelly finishes with 14 points and five rebounds as the Golden Bears improve to 3-4 overall with Pac-12 play ahead. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

