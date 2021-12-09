Recap: California men’s basketball handles Idaho State 72-46 in Berkeley

Pac-12 Networks’ Guy Haberman and Dan Belluomini recap California men's basketball 72-46 victory against Idaho State on Wednesday, Dec. 8 in Berkeley. Jordan Shepherd dishes out a season-high seven assists to go along with 11 points against the Bengals. Cal improves to 5-5 overall this season. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.