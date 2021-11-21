Recap: California football reclaims The Axe with 41-11 win over Stanford in the 124th Big Game
California football totaled 636 total yards in a 41-11 win over Stanford in the 124th Big Game on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Stanford Stadium. Cal's Christopher Brooks ran for 131 yards, while Marcel Dancy broke out for 92 yards, including two touchdowns. Quarterback Chase Garbers completed 17 of 26 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns. With the win, Cal improved to 4-6 overall and 3-4 in the Pac-12, keeping its bowl hopes alive.