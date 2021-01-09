Recap: Cal men's basketball earns first Pac-12 Conference win with 84-78 victory over Washington

Pac-12 Networks' Roxy Bernstein and Mike Montgomery breakdown the action from California men's basketball's 84-78 triumph over Washington on Saturday afternoon in Berkeley. The win was the first for the Golden Bears in Pac-12 Conference play. Cal took a 40-32 lead into intermission. But the Huskies came to play after halftime, roaring ahead with a 21-5 run in the second half. At one point Cal was down 13 points but the Golden Bears fought back to earn their sixth win overall. Andre Kelly led the Golden Bears with 22 points and Washington's Erik Stevenson put up a game-high 27.