Recap: Cal men's basketball downs Dartmouth 61-55 for seventh straight home win
Pac-12 Networks' Roxy Bernstein and Ben Braun breakdown the action from California men's basketball's seventh straight home win, a 61-55 triumph over Dartmouth, on Saturday, December 19th in Berkeley. Grant Anticevich set his career-high in rebounds with 15 in the contest while Andre Kelly notched a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds). Dartmouth's Cam Krystkowiak, son of former Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak, scored a game-high 20 points for the Big Green.