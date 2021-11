The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) Darius Garland made two free throws with 9.4 seconds left and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from 19 points down in the third quarter to stun the Boston Celtics 91-89 on Saturday night in the opener of a two-game set. Dennis Schroder had an opportunity to force overtime for Boston, but missed a jumper from the right baseline as time expired. ''There is no basketball reason why we should have won, but there was a collective spirit,'' Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said.