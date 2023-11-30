Recap: Auburn wins fifth game in a row over Virginia Tech

The Auburn Tigers picked up their fifth win in a row on Wednesday night, defeating the Virginia Tech Hokies 74-57 in a packed Neville Arena.

The win secured a victory for the SEC in the ACC/SEC Challenge, improving Auburn’s record to 5-1 in the out-of-conference schedule.

Junior Forward Johni Broome has been great for Auburn all season long, and he was again on Wednesday.

The preseason First Team All-SEC forward secured his first 30-point game of the season, posting his third double-double of the campaign and first since November 11.

Broome led all scorers in the game with 30 points, adding 13 boards as well.

Chad Baker-Mazara also played a pivotal role on in the win, once again filling the stat sheet on his way to a 15-point, 4-rebound, 3-assist, 2-steal, and 1-block performance.

The junior from Santo Domingo has only appeared in 6 games as a Tiger, but he may already be the second best offensive weapon in Bruce Pearl’s rotation.

As for other new Tigers, freshman guard Aden Holloway had the first “hiccup” of his career in this one, shooting 0/7 from the field while collecting 2 assists.

Holloway did manage to turn-in a nice defensive effort, collecting 3 steals in his time on the floor.

On the other side, Virginia Tech senior guard Hunter Catoor led the way for the Hokies on a night they shot just 30% from the field.

Catoor managed to finish with about a third of the Hokies points in this one, dropping in 16 points on 4/10 from the field.

No other Hokie finished with more than 8 points.

Auburn’s win was massive for the SEC as they entered the final slate of games trailing 7-4 in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

The Challenge finished tied at 7-7 after Auburn, Arkansas, and Georgia all picked up victories to end the night.

Auburn will have a few days off before they travel to take on Appalachian State in the Tigers first true road game of the year.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire