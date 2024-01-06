Recap: Auburn wins big again, takes down Arkansas 83-51

The Auburn Tigers are an elite basketball team.

Bruce Pearl’s squad dismantled an above-average Arkansas team on Saturday afternoon, pulling away late in the first half and never looking back.

The Tigers rebounded from a poor offensive start to finish with above 80 points for the seventh consecutive game, while the defense was again elite, holding Arkansas to just 51 points in the contest.

The 32-point margin of victory was the biggest margin of defeat for the Razorbacks in Bud Walton Arena history

Guard Chad Baker-Mazara was the star of the day for the Tigers, scoring 16 points on an efficient 5/9 from the field. The junior added 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

Tre Donaldson was also incredible off the bench, missing only one shot all day in an 11-point, 7-rebound, and 4-assist performance.

Bruce Pearl played 9 other Tigers in the win. Forwards Johni Broome and Jaylin Williams were effective once again, while K.D Johnson, Dylan Cardwell, Aden Holloway, and Chaney Johnson all contributed 5 points or more.

The Tigers shot 49% from the field and 39% from 3-point range in total. Both numbers are extremely impressive on the road, but the 16-7 assist-to-turnover ratio was the standout statistic of the day.

As for the Razorbacks, a gritty Auburn defense paired with a horrific shooting afternoon spelled disaster for the Hogs.

Arkansas shot an abysmal 31% from the field and was nearly identical from point range, connecting on just 7 of 24 shots from deep.

Guards Khalif Battle, Davonte Davis, and Tramon mark combined for just 16 points on 4/16 from the field.

Auburn’s 32-point was easily its most impressive of the season. The Tigers are a lock to move up in the Coaches and AP Polls after this week, and are an early team to beat in the SEC.

Bruce Pearl’s team can enjoy a few days off before they return to Neville Arena to take on the Texas A&M Aggies.

As for Arkansas, the loss knocks them down to 9-6 on the season before traveling to UGA on Wednesday.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Brian on Twitter @TheRealBHauch

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire