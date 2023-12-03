Recap: Auburn’s win streak snapped by App State

The Auburn Tigers came into Sunday’s game against Appalachian State as 9.5-point favorites to extend their win streak to six games.

Bruce Pearl’s team failed to extend the streak, going cold from the field on the road.

The Tigers’ defense played well once again, holding the Mountaineers to 69 points, but Auburn’s inefficiency on the offensive end failed them on the road.

Auburn scored just 64 points on a sloppy Sunday, shooting 39% from the field and 11% from 3-point range.

Freshman Aden Holloway continued to struggle, scoring just 8 points on 2/10 from the field in the first true road game of his career.

Forward Johni Broome was effective again, scoring 21 points on the way to another double-double, but the Tigers supporting staff disappeared in the North Carolina mountains.

The aforementioned Holloway and Tre Donaldson were the only Tigers other than Broome scored more than 6 points in the game.

The Mountaineers on the other hand received contributions across the board, as four App State players scored in double figures.

Bench scoring was one of the major differences in the game, as the Mountaineers bench outscored Auburn’s 40-27,

Guards Terence Harcum and Myles Tate led upset charge. The duo shot 4/7 from 3-point range on their way to 30 combined points.

Tate hit the most important shot of the game with a dagger 3-ball to put his team up 6 points with 30 seconds to play.

While the loss is disheartening for an Auburn team with high expectations, the offensive woes are common in an early-afternoon road game.

Auburn shooting 3/27 from 3-point range is more of an outlier than the norm, and this team should be able to regroup before they host Big 10 opponent Indiana at Neville Arena next Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire