Recap: Auburn’s struggles continue, loses to LSU

Auburn baseball is in a huge hole that has been dug over the course of the entire SEC schedule. It looks to make to try and end this season by climbing out of from the bottom of the conference standings little by little, as the door on making the postseason altogether continues to slowly close.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, that hole got a little bit more deeper after they got shut out by LSU on Friday in Baton Rouge, 5-0.

After a quick and quiet first three innings and some change, the scoring finally got started for the LSU Tigers in the bottom of the 4th. Following two quick outs, power hitter Tommy White launched a solo home run over the right center wall to make it 1-0.

That allowed the Bayou Bengals to find what Auburn struggles fighting against: increasing momentum. Following a strikeout to start the bottom of the 5th, Hayden Travinski hit a solo shot on a 3-2 count to left field, putting the lead at two.

Butch Thompson’s squad was able to get out of the 6th unharmed, but that did not stop LSU from making noise in the 7th.

With runners on second and third, and two outs in the frame, Alex Milazzo sent a double into left center to score both runners. This put the score at 4-0 and got the folks in Baton Rouge rowdy.

Paxton Kling was hit by the first pitch after that sequence, setting up Ashton Larson to hit a single into left field and score Milazzo. It was not 5-0 in favor of the home Tigers, which is where the scoring ceased and put Auburn on the losing end of yet another game.

Dylan Watts got the start and the loss for the night. While he dropped to 0-2 on the season, he had a good outing. He pitched for 5.2 innings, giving up two runs on three hits and striking out nine hitters. He did not surrender any walks.

Gage Jump got the victory for LSU, improving to 4-1 on the year. He worked for seven full innings, giving up no runs on two hits, while striking out six and not giving up a single free pass.

Auburn looks to even this series up in game two on Saturday, where first pitch will be set for 6 p.m. CST at Alex Box Stadium. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire