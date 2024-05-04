Recap: Auburn softball goes extras with Alabama, drops game two

After an exhilarating game one in which the emotions were high and alive, Auburn softball looked to take the series from its rivals in the Alabama Crimson Tide on Friday in game two of this three-game set.

The emotions were still present in the game, but in a different way, as the two teams battled in a scoreless tie deep into extra innings, only for Alabama to eventually pull away with a 2-0 win in 11 innings.

The Tigers had a chance to do damage late in this game. In the bottom of the 6th inning, Auburn got the bases loaded with two outs after Amelia Lech was intentionally walked with runners on second and third.

Unfortunately, the threat ended when Anna Wohlers struck out swinging on three pitches, leaving the game scoreless.

The Crimson Tide then had a chance in the top of the 7th with runners on second and third and two outs. Bailey Dowling went down swinging as well, though, and the game continued on.

The extra frames went fairly quickly, with nothing much happening as far as scoring threats go.

That was until the Alabama top of the 11th inning. Larissa Preuitt legged out a single to begin the inning, setting up Dowling to later to single through the left side and put two runners on. Both of them would advance to second and third immediately after on a wild pitch.

After a fly out put two outs on the board, Kenleigh Cahalan came up big with a single through the right side that brought both runners home, putting the Crimson Tide up 2-0.

The Tigers went down in order in the bottom half of the inning, securing a late win for their rivals.

maddie penta picked up the loss in game two, dropping to 14-10 on the year. She pitched 4.2 innings in relief, giving up two runs on seven hits, while striking out and walking four batters each.

Kayla Beaver earned the win for Alabama, going 5.1 innings in relief. She never surrendered a run, but gave up two hits and struck out seven.

The game three rubber match in this rivalry series is set for 11 a.m. CST on Saturday, and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire