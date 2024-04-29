Recap: Auburn softball drops series finale to Ole Miss

After beginning the series on a hot note, Auburn dropped the final two games of its road series with Ole Miss, including Sunday’s finale.

Auburn held a 2-1 lead over the Rebels in the 3rd inning, but Ole Miss rattled off six unanswered runs to claim the 7-2 win over the Tigers on Sunday at Ole Miss Softball Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

Ole Miss jumped 1-0 in the 1st inning on a groundout by Aynslie Furbush that allowed Jalia Lassiter to score from 3rd base. Auburn answered with an RBI single by Amelia Lech and a solo home run by KK McCray to give the Tigers the 2-1 advantage.

The solo home run would cap scoring for Auburn as Ole Miss would jump back in front thanks to three straight home runs. Furbush and Delaney Rummell would smash two-run home runs while Jamie Mackay added a solo round-tripper. Taylor Malvin scored the game’s final run in the 6th inning on an error.

“We didn’t play well,” Auburn head coach Mickey Dean said postgame. “There’s no other way to describe it. We didn’t hit well. We didn’t pitch well. Our defense was susceptible. We’re going to have two really good days of practice ahead us to get ready for that last series of the regular season.”

Auburn recorded six hits in Sunday’s loss, with Icess Tresvik carrying the load with two. The combination of Shelby Lowe and maddie penta combined to allow six earned runs on nine hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Auburn will now prepare for its final regular season series of the season. Auburn will host No. 17 Alabama for a three-game set beginning Thursday at 7 p.m. CT.

