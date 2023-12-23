Recap: Auburn notches another blowout victory over Alabama State

Auburn continues to play terrific team basketball.

Johni Broome and Jaylin Williams led a scorching hot Tigers’ offense to a fourth-straight 80-plus point game on Friday Night, as Auburn once again secured a double-digit victory at Neville Arena.

Bruce Pearl’s squad is now 9-2 in the non-conference schedule and has made yet another case of earning a top-25 spot in the upcoming USA Today Coaches Poll.

The aforementioned duo of Broome and Williams combined for 36 of Auburn’s 82 points in the win over the Alabama State Hornets.

Guard K.D Johnson contributed 13 points in 16 minutes off the bench, landing as the only other Tiger in double-figures. The senior also had 2 steals on the defensive end.

Despite shooting 25% from the 3-point line, the “Orange and Blue” shot 46% from the field overall and made great use of their 32 free-throw attempts, sinking 26 of them.

It is also worth noting freshmen Aden Holloway and sophomore Tre Donaldson had a successful game splitting point guard duties.

Holloway finished with 6 points and 4 assists in 19 minutes on the floor, while Donaldson filled up the stat sheet with a 6-point, 4-assist, and 3-rebound performance across 20 minutes of playing time.

As for Alabama State, the Hornets are now 4-7 on the season, although 6 of those losses have come against high major competition.

Head coach Tony Madlock does have some things to be confident about heading into SWAC play. His talented backcourt of TJ Madlock and Isiah Range combined for 32 points in the loss which is slightly above their season average of 29.

The 32 points were impressive given Auburn’s early-season ability to wreak havoc on the defensive end. This is the seventh time in 11 games this season an Auburn opponent has scored under 65 points. The Tigers have an 21-point average margin of victory in those contests.

Auburn will enjoy an 8-day Holiday break before returning to action to host a pair of solid mid major programs.

The Tigers return to Neville Arena to host the Chattanooga Mocs on December 30 before opening 2024 against the Penn Quakers on January 2.

A grueling SEC schedule awaits after that.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire