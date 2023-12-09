Recap: Auburn gets back on track, blows out Indiana in Atlanta

Auburn basketball is back on track after a disappointing road loss to Appalachian State earlier this week.

The Tigers bounced back with a vengeance on Saturday afternoon at State Farm Arena, outclassing the Indiana Hoosiers end-to-end in a 104-76 victory.

Freshman Aden Holloway’s was the star for Auburn Saturday afternoon, scoring 24 points in 22 minutes of action.

The performance was very encouraging to see from the 18-year-old, especially after his recent stretch of poor shooting.

Holloway’s great game wasn’t the main takeaway from the victory though. Auburn’s best player, forward Johni Broome was a non-factor on the offesnive end for almost all of his limited minutes on the floor due to foul trouble.

The junior finished with just 2 points, but that didn’t stop Auburn from passing the 100-point mark for the first time this season.

Forward Jaylin Williams picked up much of the offensive load with Broome dealing with 4 fouls, playing arguably his best game as an Auburn Tiger with 26 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists in a team-high 29 minutes.

Four other Tigers scored in double figures, with Denver Jones, Chad Baker-Mazara, K.D Johnson, and Tre Donaldson collecting at least 10 points.

Donaldson added 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals in his 18 minutes on the floor.

As for the Hoosiers, a -9 turnover differential was too tough to overcome for a team that struggles scoring the basketball.

Sophomore forward Malik Reneau did his job, collecting his season average of 15 points and adding 7 rebounds and 3 assists, but the rest of the Indiana starting 5 struggled to shoot the basketball.

The Hoosiers didn’t get much from the bench either, as 5 players combined for 21 points.

Auburn is back in action in Neville Arena on Wednesday night when the Tigers host an NCAA Tournament team from last year, the UNC Ashville Bulldogs, at 7 PM Central.

