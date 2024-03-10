Recap: Auburn finishes regular season with home victory over UGA

It was a happy senior night for the Auburn basketball team on Saturday night as an emotional Dylan Cardwell, Chris Moore and K.D Johnson won their final game in front of the Auburn Family.

Junior Johni Broome was also honored, as we his all but certain to leave for the NBA after this season concludes.

The night was especially special for the latter, who started his career in Athens playing for tonight’s opponent, Georgia. Johnson was his usual self all game long, providing the “firecracker-like” energy that has made him a fan-favorite on the Plains.

The guard finished his final game at Neville Arena with 6 points, 2 assists, 3 rebounds, and one final technical foul.

As for Moore and Cardwell, the duo were important contributors in the 92-78 win, scoring 13 combined points off the bench. Cardwell also tacked on a season-high 4 assists.

Auburn’s star of senior night ironically happened to be newcomer Denver Jones. His 21 points paced all scorers in the game, while his 7/9 3-point shooting night should give him a load of confidence heading into postseason play.

Star forward Johni Broome was quite in the game and will most likely come up short in the SEC Player of the Year race, although bigger things are probably on his mind.

While winning on senior night is always important, tonight’s victory was extra crucial considering Auburn leapfrogged South Carolina in the SEC Standings to finish fourth.

That finish allows the Tigers to wait until the quarterfinals before they take the floor in Nashville for the SEC Tournament next week.

Auburn could end up playing the Gamecocks in the quarterfinal round on Friday, March 15 at 2:30 PM CST.

As for Georgia, the Bulldogs will take on Vanderbilt in the first round on Wednesday.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Brian on Twitter @TheRealBHauch

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire