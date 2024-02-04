Recap: Auburn erupts in second half, takes down Ole Miss for season sweep

Johni took out the Broom(e) on the Ole Miss Rebels Saturday afternoon.

The superstar forward took over in the final 10 minutes of No. 16 Auburn’s 91-77 win over the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford, scoring 15 points to help the Tigers improve to 18-4 on the season and complete the season sweep of the Rebels. Broome also added 9 rebounds and a season-high 7 assists.

Most importantly, the road win finally gives Auburn its first “Quad 1” victory of the season.

The double-digit victory was anything but smooth sailing for Bruce Pearl’s squad.

After a hot start that saw Ole Miss shoot 8 out of their first 12 from the field, the Rebels took a 9-point lead into the halftime locker room.

Guards Matthew Murrell and old friend Allen Flanigan could not miss in the first half and were ultimately stayed hot throughout the game, combining for 38 of the Rebels points in the loss.

Unfortunately for them, the supporting cast of Sharks mostly sank in the second half. Forward Moussa Cissé was solid, but foul trouble and a mental-match with Johni Broome led him to disappear in stretches.

The exact opposite can be said for the Auburn. Six Tigers finished in double figures in the game.

Chad Baker-Mazara, Jaylin Williams, Denver Jones, Trae Donaldson, and K.D Johnson all finished with 10+ points in the game.

While Donaldson did most of his damage in the first half to keep the Tigers afloat, the other four scored their points almost exclusively in the final 20 minutes.

Auburn’s 91 points are the most the team has scored on the road this season. The Tigers will hope to take that momentum into their biggest home game of the season on Wednesday night, when they host Alabama at 6 PM CST.

As for Ole Miss, the Rebels may be see their SEC record drop below .500 after upcoming games at South Carolina and Kentucky.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Brian on Twitter @TheRealBHauch

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire