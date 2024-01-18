Recap: Auburn dismantles Vanderbilt for tenth straight victory

Death, Taxes, and Auburn basketball winning by double digits.

Bruce Pearl’s Auburn Tigers improved to 4-0 in the SEC Wednesday night after another blowout victory. Most impressively, this is the second time Johni Broome and company have won by 15+ points on the road in conference play.

Auburn’s star forward was sensational all night long in Nashville, collecting 15 points en route to his seventh double-double of the season and first in SEC play.

Auburn’s size proved to be the difference against an inferior Vanderbilt team, as Broom, Jaylin Williams, and Dylan Cardwell bullied the Commodores in the paint, combining for 48 on 17/26 from the field.

The Tigers also out-rebounded the Commodores by 9 in the game. They also had 9 more assists and 1 less turnover.

While Auburn’s win was expected, the result is still somewhat surprising considering Vanderbilt was able to take a solid Alabama team to the wire in the Commodores other home conference game.

Those Commodores fell to 0-4 in the conference with the loss and should continue to stay in the basement of the SEC unless head coach Jerry Stackhouse can get any production outside of guards Ezra Manjon and Tyrin Lawrence.

The backcourt duo combined for nearly half of Vanderbilt’s points tonight, continuing a concerning trend in Nashville.

As for Auburn, nine Tigers contributed at least one field goal in the victory. Health permitting, Auburn is going to continue being one of the deepest teams in college basketball.

The Orange and Blue will enjoy a few days off before they return to Neville Arena to take on the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire