Recap: Auburn crushes Florida A&M in final midweek home game of season

Auburn baseball bounced back from a sweep at Mississippi State over the weekend by taking down Florida A&M in midweek action.

Nine Auburn players recorded at least one hit while pitcher Chase Allsup found his groove on the mound in Auburn’s 11-1, seven-inning win over the Ratters on Tuesday at Plainsman Park in Auburn.

Allsup, who is a usual piece of the weekend rotation, earned the start in Tuesday’s win. He put together a solid outing by allowing one earned run on two hits while walking one and striking out eight over five innings. Cam Tilly shut the door by throwing two perfect innings, striking out four batters.

“Their stuff was absolutely set today,” Auburn head coach Butch Thompson said of Auburn’s pitching performance on Tuesday. “I know it’s different sometimes on a Tuesday than it is on the weekend, but I think their stuff set will play competitively on the weekend like what we’ve been used to in the past. They were good. That is why they got out there today is to keep trying to find, develop and get your stuff set, and they both accomplished that.”

Allsup has seen his share of struggles this season, as he entered Tuesday’s contest with a 1-3 record and a 7.46 ERA. He has worked to improve over the last several weeks and was rewarded with a solid midweek showing.

“The biggest thing we’ve been working on in bullpens is balancing the ball on both sides of the plate,” Allsup said postgame. “That’s been a really challenging thing so far, and to be able to come out here and produce like we were wanting is a really big thing.”

Auburn broke the game open in the 3rd inning by posting eight runs on five hits. Following a balk to put the Tigers up, 1-0, Kaleb Freeman, Cooper Weiss, and Cooper McMurray each scored runs on RBI doubles while Caden Green scored one run on a single.

Auburn added insurance in the final two innings. Chris Stanfield hit a sacrifice fly that was deep enough to score Freeman from 3rd base in the 6th inning. Auburn’s final two runs came across the plate in the 7th inning on a solo home run by Christian Hall and an RBI single by Eric Guevara.

Auburn hits the road this weekend to face LSU at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge. Game one of the SEC series will begin Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire