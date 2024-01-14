Recap: Auburn cruises past LSU for third straight SEC win

The Auburn Tigers are a wagon.

Bruce Pearl’s squad won again on Saturday night, toppling the LSU Tigers 93-78 in a game that was never truly close.

Auburn’s defense wreaked havoc on the LSU backcourt all night, forcing Jordan Wright and company to commit 17 turnovers, 16 of which were live-ball giveaways.

Those LSU mistakes led to easy offense on the other end for Auburn. The Tigers’ 93 points were the most they had scored in conference play and third most of the season.

Guards Chad Baker-Mazara, Aden Holloway, and forward Johni Broome led the way in the scoring department, combining for 50 of Auburn’s 97 points in the contest.

Baker-Mazara’s 19 led all scorers. The transfer guard finished one point ahead of Broome and LSU guards Jordan Wright and Trae Hannibal.

Wright and Hannibal were both efficient for LSU in a game in which the team shot over 42% from the field and 39% from 3-point range.

LSU’s issue wasn’t putting the ball in the basket in Neville Arena. It was everything they did before shooting the basketball.

The Jungle clearly had an impact on the game tonight. Auburn’s home-court advantage has become one of the best in college basketball and should help the Tigers climb up both the AP and Coaches Polls as the season progresses.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, they’ll have to leave home on Wednesday for a contest against Vanderbilt in Nashville.

Fortunately for Auburn, Vanderbilt is one of the worst teams in the SEC.

As for LSU, the Tigers return home on Wednesday for a home matchup against a solid Ole Miss team.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Brian on Twitter @TheRealBHauch

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire