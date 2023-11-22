Recap: Auburn cruises to fourth victory of season

The Auburn Tigers had a successful return to Neville Arena on Tuesday, blowing out the Alabama A&M Bulldogs by a score of 84-54.

Auburn silenced the Bulldogs early, jumping out to a 49-15 halftime lead behind the strong shooting of forward Jaylin Williams and guards Tre Donaldson and Aden Holloway.

The Tigers ended up losing the second half of the game, but their lead never got lower than 25 points.

Junior guard Eric Lee led the way for Alabama A&M in the blowout loss, notching 10 points on 4/7 from the field.

Lee also added 2 rebounds and a steal in the game.

As for the Tigers, it was guard Chaney Johnson who paced the scoring attack. The transfer was given extra minutes in the blowout and made the most of them, collecting 15 points and 4 rebounds on 6/8 shooting.

Aden Holloway, Johni Broome, and Jaylin Williams were the only other Tigers in double figures, with 13, 10, and 10 points, respectively.

Forward Chad Baker-Mazara has shown an early knack for filling up the stat sheet, and he played arguably his best game of the season on Tuesday.

The junior led all players in assists with 6, contributed 6 points, and brought in 4 rebounds. He also added a steal.

Bruce Pearl’s team heads to the Thanksgiving break 4-1 and returns to action a week from tomorrow, when they’ll host Virginia Tech in the SEC/ACC Challenge at Neville Arena.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire