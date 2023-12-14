Recap: Auburn blows out UNC Asheville in Rocket City Classic

The Auburn Tigers improved to 7-2 on the young season on Wednesday, defeating 2022 NCAA Tournament team UNC Asheville by 87-62 in Huntsville, Alabama.

It was another great offensive night for the Tigers, as Auburn shot an impressive 53% from the field. Bruce Pearl’s team has now scored 191 points over their last two games.

Perhaps the most reaffirming aspect of the night came in the second half, where Auburn has struggled to put the “petal to the metal” against weaker competition.

That didn’t happen tonight. The Tigers scored 48 points in the final 20 minutes, receiving major contributions from forward Chad Baker-Mazara and guard Tre Donaldson.

Donaldson ended up leading all Auburn players in scoring with 15 points in the game. Baker-Mazara was the only other Tiger in double figures on a night where sharing was caring with the basketball.

Aden Holloway, Chris Moore, Johni Broome, Jaylin Williams, Chaney Johnson, Dylan Cardwell, and K.D Johnson all contributed multiple made field goals.

2022 Big South Male Athlete of the Year Drew Pember paced both teams in scoring with 23 points.

Pember is a great player who will be playing at the professional level, but his fellow Bulldogs simply weren’t good enough tonight to keep up with a consistent Auburn attack.

UNC Ashville was able to shoot a very-solid 45% from the field, but a 9/18 mark from the free throw line and 13 turnovers doomed the Big South favorites.

As long as Pember is healthy, the Bulldogs will have a chance to get back to the NCAA Tournament this season as Big South Champions.

As for Auburn, the Tigers now sit at 7-2 ahead of a huge showdown against Isiah Collier and the newly-healthy Bronny James on Sunday as USC visits Neville Arena for a noon CT tipoff.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire