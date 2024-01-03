Recap: Auburn blows out Penn, heads into SEC play 11-2

The Auburn Tigers won another game by 20+ points on Tuesday night, blowing out the Penn Quakers 88-68 at Neville Arena.

This game was never in doubt, as superstar forward Johni Broome connected on two early 3-point shots to lead the Tigers to an 11-2 start.

From there, Auburn took a page out of the Quakers playbook, sharing the wealth in another all-around great offensive effort. Guards Denver Jones, Chad Baker-Mazaraand Tre Donaldson bombarded Penn from deep all night, combining for 34 points.

Freshmen guard Aden Holloway struggled from the field again but he was able to improve on his Division 1-best freshmen assist-to-turnover ratio by dishing out 6 more dimes while only committing a single giveaway.

Head coach Bruce Pearl’s rotation did cool down after the halftime break, but Auburn’s lead was never in serious jeopardy in the victory.

While the offensive clinic was once again great to see, this Auburn team is going to go as far as their impressively stout defense takes them.

The Tigers’ ability to switch on ball screens and drives once again created issues for the opposing offense. Star Quakers freshmen Tyler Perkins was able to get to his season average of 13 points, but he did it on an inefficient 5/16 from the field.

More importantly, Perkins shot 0/6 in a second half that saw Penn get as close as 11 points.

Perkins is obviously not as talented as the likes of Antonio Reeves at Kentucky or Dalton Knecht at Tennessee, but the trend of opposing guards struggling with efficiency is something to keep an eye on heading into a guard-dominant SEC conference.

As for that SEC schedule, Auburn’s win streak will be tested right away when they travel to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas on January 6.

Penn also opens up conference play on January 6 when they host Dartmouth.

