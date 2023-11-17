Recap: Auburn blows out Notre Dame in Legends Classic

Auburn Basketball is one win away from adding to its trophy case.

The Tigers blew the roof off of the Barclays Center on Thursday Night, cruising past ACC opponent Notre Dame 83-59

Auburn was incredible on the offensive end in this one, shooting 54% from the field and 45% from the 3-point line.

Freshmen Aden Holloway was again the star, scoring 15 points while also dishing out 4 assists. He turned the ball over just once.

Forward Johni Broome has become “Mr. Reliable” for head coach Bruce Pearl. The junior crossed the 15-point plateau for the third straight time this season, finishing with 15 points on the dot in this one.

Broome did miss his third straight double-double of the season, but made up for it by dishing out a season-high 4 dimes.

Forwards Jaylin Williams and Chris Moore and guard Tre Donaldson also scored in double figures, shooting a combined 12/19 from the field.

Auburn’s offense was great in the blowout win, but the real story was the Tigers defense.

The Orange and Blue held Notre Dame to just 2/25 from the 3-point line and 34% from the field.

Fighting Irish star-freshman guard Markus Burton came into this game averaging 24 points in his collegiate career. He had just 12 on Thursday night, shooting an atrocious 4/19 in the loss.

This game showed how good this Auburn team can look when they are playing well on both ends of the floor. Results like this are great to see after the Tigers struggled on the offensive end at many points last season.

Bruce Pearl has a chance to lead his team to its first trophy of the season on Friday, when Auburn takes on the St. Bonaventure Bonnies in the Championship game of the Legends Classic.

The Tigers should be favored.

