Recap: Auburn baseball loses heartbreaker to LSU, drops series

Auburn baseball suffered a shutout on Friday in a 5-0 loss to LSU in game one of the series and was outshined at the plate in Saturday’s middle game. However, they had a chance to win until the very last at-bat.

Tied 2-2 in the bottom of the 9th inning with two outs, LSU’s Josh Pearson delivered an RBI single to score Alex Milazzo to push the Bayou Bengals to a 3-2 victory over Auburn on Saturday at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge. Auburn conceded its seventh-straight SEC series and has extended its SEC losing streak to 10 games with Saturday’s loss to LSU.

LSU outhit Auburn, 10-3 on Saturday, but could not take advantage of most opportunities as they left 12 runners on base. After allowing Auburn to score first on an RBI groundout by Chris Stanfield in the 3rd inning, LSU answered by hitting two solo home runs in the bottom frame. Consecutive blasts by Tommy White and Jared Jones pushed LSU in front, 2-1 through three innings.

Auburn tied the game at 2-2 in the 4th inning when a wild pitch allowed Christian Hall to score. The offense remained quiet until Pearson’s RBI single in the 9th inning.

“We had a chance tonight in this ballgame,” Auburn head coach Butch Thompson said postgame. “I keep telling them ‘Keep pushing through and playing hard.’ We’ve been able to have success before, and we just have to come back out here tomorrow and try not to make excuses. We just have to keep at it.”

Auburn received a strong start from Tanner Bauman, who allowed five hits and two runs and struck out five in 4 1/3 innings. Cam Tilly had the most notable outing of the game by striking out seven batters in three complete innings.

“Tilly pitched Tuesday but had such a good look pitching behind (Chase) Allsup that you wanted to get him back out there,” Thompson said. “Seeing that he had seven strikeouts, that looks like I’ve seen absolute growth in him.”

Auburn will look to salvage a game in its series at LSU on Sunday afternoon. Game three is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT on Sunday and can be seen on SEC Network+.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire