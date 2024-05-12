Recap: Auburn baseball evens series with Missouri behind offensive explosion

Auburn baseball scored 11 runs on 11 hits in Friday’s series opener at Missouri in a losing effort. Auburn returned to the field Saturday and delivered another stellar performance at the plate, resulting in a win.

The visiting Tigers scored 12 runs on 17 hits while smashing four home runs in a 12-2 run-rule victory over Missouri on Saturday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.

Auburn’s bats were on fire Friday, especially in its six-run 7th inning. However, Auburn’s pitching allowed 12 runs on 13 hits, which included six runs over the final two innings. Saturday’s effort on the mound was much more respectable as Chase Allsup and Carson Myers returned to early-season form.

Allsup returned to the weekend rotation for the second-straight weekend on Saturday and delivered a four-hit, nine-strikeout performance while allowing one run over five complete innings. For Allsup, he has now struck out 18 batters while allowing two earned runs on eight hits since returning to the weekend rotation last Sunday in the finale with Ole Miss.

Auburn head coach Butch Thompson was pleased with Allsup’s efforts on Saturday.

“That was good,” Thompson said postgame. “Nine strikeouts and only one walk and did a nice job. He did get to that 90 pitches or so, but he’s been on a journey and plugged it back up in a SEC start, and a quality one at that.”

Myers finished the game by striking out four batters and allowing two hits in three innings of work to earn the save.

Offensively, Caden Green paced Auburn by recording four hits with four RBI. All four of his RBI came in the final two innings, two in the 7th inning on a home run and two more in the 8th on a single to left field. Ike Irish and Carter Wright had three hits while Cooper Weiss added two more. Irish, Green, Weiss, and Cade Belyeu each homered in the contest.

With Saturday’s win, Auburn has evened the series with Missouri. The rubber match of this weekend’s series is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT, and can be seen on SEC Network+.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire