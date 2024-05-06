Recap: Auburn baseball completes comeback effort in Sunday’s win over Ole Miss

Auburn baseball did not get the necessary wins over Ole Miss last weekend that it needed to keep its SEC Tournament hopes alive, but they refuse to pack up and quit on the season.

Sunday’s game was an example of Auburn’s determination. Trailing 5-0 before picking up a bat, the Tigers chipped away throughout the game before delivering the final blow in the final inning to walk-off as 10-9 victors over the Rebels on Sunday evening at Plainsman Park in Auburn.

The Sunday win prevented Auburn from being swept for the fifth time in SEC play. Auburn head coach Butch Thompson was proud of his team’s ability to overcome early adversity and to keep fighting until the final at-bat.

“A great job by the resiliency of the club,” Thompson said postgame. “They’ve hung in there and competed enough to get that last punch back. I really wanted it for them.”

Auburn responded to Ole Miss’ five-run 1st inning effort by scoring two runs in the bottom frame on two RBI singles by Cade Belyeu and Caden Green. The Tigers added a run each in the next three innings to tie Ole Miss, 5-5, going to the top of the 5th inning, and would take a 6-5 lead in the 7th inning on Belyeu’s double.

Both teams combined to score four runs over the final two innings. Ole Miss’ Jackson Ross tied the game in the top of the 8th with a solo shot, which paved the way for Auburn’s Cooper Weiss and Ike Irish to hit solo blasts themselves in the bottom frame to put Auburn back in front, 8-6.

Ole Miss pieced together one last comeback bid in the 9th inning by sending three runs home on a bases-loaded double by Andrew Fischer. In the bottom frame, Kaleb Freeman tied the game at 9-9 with an RBI single before a wild pitch allowed Javon Hernandez to score and to give the Tigers the 10-9 win.

At the plate, Auburn totaled 15 hits with five players recording multiple hits. On the mound, starter Carson Myers lasted 2/3 of an inning after allowing five runs on four hits. Cam Tilly, Chase Allsup, Conner McBride, and Parker Carlson also saw time on the mound.

Carlson earned the win, but the performance of the game belonged to Allsup, who earns the credit for keeping Ole Miss from adding more runs over the middle innings. He allowed one run on four hits over 4 2/3 innings, striking out nine batters.

“Allsup gave us a chance today,” Thompson said. “That’s a couple of outings where he threw the ball really well. He’s had control and command. He’s absolutely grown as a pitcher. He’s hung in there. I’m glad to see him have success. He persevered and was rewarded today.”

Auburn baseball moves to 22-24 on the season, 4-20 in SEC play. The Tigers will travel to Atlanta on Tuesday to face Georgia Tech for its final non-conference game of the season. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.

Check out the highlights from Sunday’s win here.

Fun way to end our Sunday! 🙌#WarEagle — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) May 6, 2024

