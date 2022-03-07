Recap: Arizona State outscores Oregon State 115-114.5 to win 2022 Pac-12 Wrestling Championship in Tempe

Associated Press

When Alex Ovechkin lost the puck, Tom Wilson picked it up and finished off a highlight goal reminiscent of his younger days as an elite scorer. Saturday night provided another reminder about how Ovechkin has been one for a long time — and he isn't slowing down. Ovechkin took another step toward tying Jaromir Jagr for third place on the NHL career goals list, picked up two assists for a three-point game and led the Washington Capitals past the Seattle Kraken 5-2 for their second consecutive win on the heels of three consecutive losses.