Recap: Arizona State outscores Oregon State 115-114.5 to win 2022 Pac-12 Wrestling Championship in Tempe
Arizona State narrowly defeated Oregon State 115-114.5 to secure the 2022 Pac-12 Wrestling Championship in Tempe.
Arizona State narrowly defeated Oregon State 115-114.5 to secure the 2022 Pac-12 Wrestling Championship in Tempe.
“I birdied four of the first five holes,” said Booth, “and they were like who is this kid?”
Receiving unemployment benefits does not mean that a federal income tax refund will be reduced.
Putin’s invasion of Ukraine backfires, and instead unites world by awakening a renewed awareness of freedom’s value (Letters to the Editor)
Pixar changed broccoli to bell peppers in Japan because kids there hate bell peppers!View Entire Post ›
The actor claims she still hasn't been paid for the movie, which she filmed three years ago.
US in ‘active discussions’ with European allies to boycott Putin’s main export
With a new two-year contract, Liam O'Brien will be back with Coyotes after this season.
The Sooners and Longhorns will be making a move to the SEC in the next few years, how do their 2022 recruiting classes stack up in the new-look SEC?
When Alex Ovechkin lost the puck, Tom Wilson picked it up and finished off a highlight goal reminiscent of his younger days as an elite scorer. Saturday night provided another reminder about how Ovechkin has been one for a long time — and he isn't slowing down. Ovechkin took another step toward tying Jaromir Jagr for third place on the NHL career goals list, picked up two assists for a three-point game and led the Washington Capitals past the Seattle Kraken 5-2 for their second consecutive win on the heels of three consecutive losses.
Mario Day 2022 is just around the corner and several of our favorite gaming retailers are offering huge deals on Nintendo Switch games—learn more.
It's long been a rule of thumb that you should have $1 million saved before you retire -- and you may actually need to have close to double that in many cases. But most retirees have far less. A...
Beaver County Times columnist Chris Mueller writes that though it's unlikely to happen, why would anyone not want Aaron Rodgers on the Steelers?
Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tore an ACL during the Super Bowl, throwing a major wrench into his effort to land a new contract for 2022. That’s a major advantage for the Rams, if they want to keep him. By all appearances, they do. Appearing recently with Adam Schien of SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio, coach [more]
Canada's Leylah Fernandez saved five match points before retaining her WTA Monterrey crown in controversial fashion with victory over Colombia's Camila Osorio on Sunday.
A decision on Aaron Rodgers' football future could be coming in the next few days.
A long-term injury to Davis would likely derail Wisconsin's Final Four hopes.
Former No. 2 overall pick Ryan Leaf opens up about his experience at the NFL Scouting Combine
Aaron Rodgers reportedly has deals in place with the Broncos, Titans, and Steelers
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask Scottie Scheffler.
These offensive linemen showed out athletically in Indianapolis.