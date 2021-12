Inside Hilltopper Sports

Western Kentucky (5-3) defeated in-state foe Eastern Kentucky (5-4) 85-80 in a thrilling 159th all-time meeting in the series that had the crowd at Diddle Arena on the edge of their seats. Tonight's win marks the 115th all-time win against the Colonels as the Hilltoppers control the series with a 115-44 record. Western Kentucky announced before opening tipoff that senior forward Jairus Hamilton was out due to a back injury while also announcing the continued absence of fifth year guard Josh Anderson who is still unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols.