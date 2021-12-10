Recap: Arizona State men’s basketball holds off Grand Canyon for 67-62 victory in Tempe

Pac-12 Networks’ JB Long and Don MacLean recap Arizona State men’s basketball 67-62 victory against Grand Canyon on Thursday, Dec. 9 in Tempe. Kimani Lawrence finishes with 14 points and 14 rebounds for his fifth double-double this season. Arizona State improves to 4-6 overall. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.