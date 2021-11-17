Recap: Arizona men's basketball wins by 50+ points again, downing North Dakota State, 97-45

AFP Videographics

Images from the Podlaska regional police show water cannons being sprayed at stone-throwing migrants who have gathered on the Polish-Belarusian border. Polish border guards estimate up to 4,000 migrants are currently camped out along the border between Poland and Belarus in increasingly dire conditions and freezing temperatures. A standoff near the Bruzgi-Kuznica border crossing on the EU's eastern frontier began last week when hundreds of migrants gathered there. "Migrants attacked our soldiers and officers with rocks and are trying to destroy the fence and cross into Poland," Poland's defence ministry has said in justification of the use of water cannon.