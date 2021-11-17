Recap: Arizona men's basketball wins by 50+ points again, downing North Dakota State, 97-45
Pac-12 Networks' Cindy Brunson and Matt Muehlebach breakdown the action from Arizona men's basketball's 97-45 win over North Dakota State on Tuesday, November 16th in Tucson. The Wildcats had beaten Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Friday (Nov. 12) 104-50, making this the first time in 100 years that Arizona has won by 50+ points in back-to-back games. Five different Wildcats scored double-digits against North Dakota State, led by Christian Koloko who had a game-high 16.