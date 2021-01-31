Recap: Arizona men's basketball rolls to ninth straight victory against California

Reuters

One year ago at this time, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers knew they were at a quarterback crossroads. With former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston ending his fifth season with the NFL's first-ever 30-30 season (33 touchdown passes, and NFL-high 30 interceptions) and the 7-9 Bucs missing the playoffs for the 12th straight season, it was time for a major move. And according to head coach Bruce Arians, once six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady became available for the first time in his career, it was time for Tampa Bay to push all of their chips in.