Recap: Arizona men's basketball rolls to ninth straight victory against California
Pac-12 Networks' Roxy Bernstein and Robert Ehsan recap Arizona men's basketball 71-50 victory against California on Saturday, Jan. 30 in Tucson. James Akinjo scored a team-high 20 points and added a game-high eight assists as the Wildcats move to 13-4 overall and 7-4 in the conference. Cal falls to 7-12 overall and 2-10 in Pac-12 play despite Matt Bradley's game-high 21 points on a season-high five made threes.