Recap: Andre Kelly drops career high 29 points as California men’s basketball tops Southern Utah 75-68 in double overtime

Pac-12 Networks' Kyle Draper and Dan Belluomini recap California men's basketball 75-68 victory in double overtime against Southern Utah on Thursday, Nov. 18 in Berkeley. Senior forward Andre Kelly finishes with a career-high in points (29) and rebounds (15) as the Golden Bears improve to 2-2 overall.