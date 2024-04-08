RECAP: #7 Rambelles take first place as the Rams pick up second in the David Noble Relays

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Men and Women’s track team closed out their final day of competition Saturday night in the David Noble Relays.

In the Women’s Heptathlon, Maricia Spence took home first place for Angelo State, and Mark Burdin took home third in the Men’s Decathlon for the Rams.

In the Women’s 4×100 meter Relay, Angelo State took home first with a 45.37 time, as well as the Men’s team taking home first with a 40.68 time. But staying in the relays, moving to the 4×400, another sweeping performance from both Angelo State teams to take home first place.

In the Women’s 3000 meter Steeplechase, Mary Brown clinched a confident first place with a time of 11:42.02.

In the Women’s 100 meter Hurdles, Averie Griffith from Angelo State took home first place with a 13.98, and Ariyah Samuels clinched third with a 14.48. In the Women’s 400 meter Dash, Zykia McDaniel clinched second with a 54.98, .10 seconds away from first place.

David Morgan took home second in the Men’s 100 meter Dash with a 10.43 time, just behind the first place finish of 10.37. As well as Fatoumata Kabo placing second in the Women’s 100 meter Dash with an 11.76 time, just behind the 11.72 first place finish. But she would also pick up a confident first place finish in the Women’s 400 meter Hurdles with a time of 1:01.84. Ruben Davila would place second in the Men’s 400 meter Hurdles with a time of 55.70.

In the Women’s 200 meter Dash, Shadae Findley from Angelo State placed third with a 24.57 time. In the Women’s 5000 meter Run, Anna Eischen took home second with an 18:40.89 time, behind first place with a time of 18:27.39.

In the Men’s 800 meter Run (Invite), Antonio Blair took home first with a time of 1:52.82. In the Women’s 1500 meter run, Mary Brown dominated the entire time, taking first with a 4:57.23 time. As well as Austin Souther taking first in the Men’s 1500 meter run with a 4:11.46 time, holding first the entire time.

In the field events, Kylie Frush placed first in the Women’s Long Jump with a 5.97m mark. In the Men’s Javelin throw, Luis Alvarado from Angelo State took first with a 54.41m mark. In the Women’s Discus throw, Tiamara Hill-Johnson placed third with a 47.32m mark, behind two athletes from Texas Tech.

Staying in the field events, in the Men’s Pole Vault, Jacobee Jones from Angelo State took first with a 5.20m mark, and in the Women’s Pole Vault, Kylyie Paden placed third with a 3.57m mark. Paden also placed second in the Women’s High Jump with a 1.65m mark. In the Women’s Triple Jump, Allison Vaughn took home first place with a 12.22m mark, and Thombias Moy took second in the Men’s Triple Jump with a 13.64m mark.

The #7 Rambelles would take home first place, winning the meet on the women’s side, and the Rams finished the weekend in second.

Both the Rams and Rambelles will be back in action next weekend, Friday April 12th, on the road in the War Hawk Classic in Abilene hosted by McMurry.

