RECAP: #15 Rambelles defeat St. Mary’s in a three-set thriller

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Rambelles softball team moved up to #15 this week, heading into their match Saturday afternoon against the St. Mary’s Rattlers.

Angelo State opened the match, sweeping the doubles competition, winning in the one, two and three to pick up their first point of the match. Eva Schwartz and Avery Durham would get the 6-0 victory in the number one doubles.

In both the number two doubles and number three doubles, Ayda Guler and Letizia Corsini, and Alexandra Vishnevskaya and Mieke Van Deventer would pick up 6-3 victories.

Corsini would tact on another point for the Rambelles, picking up the singles point in the one spot.

Angelo State would drop the three, five and six singles, but Schwartz would win a dominating 6-1 match to tie it up at 3-all, which would put it all on the number four singles for both teams.

Christine Jevicky took the first set 7-5 over St. Mary’s, Karen Kondo, but Kondo would respond in the second set, winning 6-4 over Jevicky.

Heading into a thrilling third set, Jevicky would secure the victory for the Rambelles, beating Kondo 6-4 in the third set.

#15 Angelo State would come out on top, a 4-3 victory over St. Mary’s, and will be back in action next weekend, hosting Western New Mexico at 10:00 a.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.