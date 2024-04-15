RECAP: #13 Rambelles extending their home win streak to 17 after sweeping UTPB

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 13th ranked Rambelles tennis team hosted UT Permian Basin Sunday afternoon in their last home match of the regular season.

Heading into this one, the Rambelles swept Western New Mexico Saturday afternoon, moving them to 16-2 overall and 6-1 in Lone Star Conference play.

The Rambelles would start the afternoon against UTPB, sweeping the one, two, and three doubles to clinch the first point of the match.

Ayda Guler and Letizia Corsini would finish first in the number two doubles, winning 6-2. Eva Schwartz and Avery Durham would follow after with a 6-4 victory, and Alexandra Vishnevskaya and Mieke Van Deventer finished last in the doubles with a 6-3 win.

In the singles, Guler finished first for the Rambelles in the number five, winning 6-1 and 6-0. Jessica Li finished next in the number three, sweeping both sets 6-0.

Corsini finished third in the number one singles, with two 6-2 victories over UTPB’s Brooke Runyan. Vishnevskaya finished behind Corsini in the six singles with a 6-1 and 6-2 victory.

Christine Jevicky also got two 6-2 finishes, just like Corsini, finishing just after Vishnevskaya.

The Rambelles had the match at 6-0, as Schwartz closed out her three set match, winning set one 6-2, dropping set two 6-2, and winning a tough 10-6 set three to give Angelo State the 7-0 sweep over UT Permian Basin.

The #13th ranked Rambelles move to 17-2 overall and 7-1 in LSC play, extending their home win streak to 17 in the past two seasons, 8-0 this season.

The Rambelles close out their LSC regular season schedule this coming weekend on the road, starting on Friday at noon, taking on UT Tyler, and then turning around in their last match, against Dallas Baptist at noon on Saturday.

