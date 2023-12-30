Rebuilt West Virginia to present unique challenge for Ohio State in Cleveland

This is not the West Virginia team Ohio State thought it would be playing in Cleveland.

Yes, the jerseys will be the same. And at some point inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, “Take Me Home, Country Roads” will assuredly blare over the speakers on Saturday night. But most of the similarities end there between this team, the one Ohio State scheduled in April for this neutral-site game and even the team that took the court three games ago.

“I’ve never experienced anything in my career like this, ever,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said Friday.

Every opponent provokes some level of coach-speak regardless of the coach or the teams playing. In this case, though, Holtmann’s words carry some merit. For starters, the Mountaineers are in their first year of navigating life after Bob Huggins. He was dismissed during the offseason following a DUI arrest in June after having spent 16 seasons with the program, giving the athletic department time to choose a path before opening the 2023-24 season.

The Mountaineers named Josh Eilert interim coach by the end of the month. That provided some stability with the team’s leadership, but the last two weeks have seen a revolving door of critical players starting with the loss of fifth-year Syracuse transfer Jesse Edwards. A fractured right wrist suffered in a Dec. 16 loss to UMass came with a four-week recovery, sending his 14.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and team-high 17 blocks to the bench.

So while it was his last game for a while, the tenth game of the season was also the first for two high-profile offseason additions. After transferring from Arizona, star guard Kerr Kriisa was suspended for the first nine games for having received impermissible benefits while with the Wildcats. And when a court ruling preventing the NCAA from forcing second-time transfers to sit out a season without a waiver, Kriisa was joined in the backcourt against the Minutemen by Noah Farrakhan, formerly of East Carolina and Eastern Michigan.

Overwhelmed? There’s more. One game later, that same second-time transfer eligibility allowed fifth-year former Washington and Montana State guard/forward RaeQuan Battle to make his debut in what would be a 66-65 home loss to Radford.

To summarize: within the two weeks leading into Saturday’s game with the Buckeyes, the Mountaineers gained Kriisa as expected, lost Edwards to injury and unexpectedly were able to add Farrakhan and Battle to a team that brings a 5-7 overall record to Cleveland. West Virginia is 169th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency and 116th in adjusted defensive efficiency according to KenPom.com, but those numbers might not mean much given the team Eilert will coach against the Buckeyes.

“You have the talent level where they were in the preseason getting top-25 votes and projections,” Holtmann said. “It’s a completely different team, a much better team, a much more formidable, potent team than the one that we saw through the first couple games. You’ve got to scrap those first couple games. That’s not who they are now.”

Fifth-year Ohio State graduate transfer Dale Bonner spent the last two seasons at Baylor, where he went 4-0 against the Mountaineers. He knows what West Virginia has looked like for the last few years, and he sees some similarities between those teams and this one.

“They’re very physical,” he said. “Same principles, just little bit different team and different coach. They still have the same type of standard.”

Battle scored 29 points in each of his first two games, earning the Big 12 player and newcomer of the week honors in the process. In three games, Kriisa has averaged 11.7 points and 7.7 assists and Farrakhan has averaged 14.3 points and 4.0 rebounds in that stretch.

“All three of those guys, they’re so much more explosive offensively,” Holtmann said. “They’re as talented at the wing and guard as I think anybody we’ll face now that they’re at full strength.”

It sets up a backcourt battle between West Virginia’s newly eligible veteran additions and Ohio State sophomores Bruce Thornton and Roddy Gayle Jr. Thornton leads the Buckeyes in scoring average (17.4) and assists (49) while Gayle is third in scoring average (13.8) and second in assists (40). Both players have started all 12 games this year.

Kriisa has played in 79 career games. Farrakhan has played in 69. Battle’s at 102 for his career.

“It’s gonna be a challenge, but I feel like me and Roddy are one of the best backcourts in the country so I really don’t get into it because I know what me and Rod can do on any given night,” Thornton said. “When me and Rod are in the backcourt, I don’t feel like we have too much to worry about with other players.”

We’ll find out Saturday night.

