Rebuilding Panthers not eager to hand Browns a 4th round pick

Baker Mayfield has played just 60 percent of the offensive snaps for the Carolina Panthers this season. After he was traded by the Cleveland Browns this summer, the two sides agreed on the price of a conditional fifth round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft that becomes a fourth rounder should Mayfield take 70 percent of the offensive snaps for the Panthers.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, however, the Panthers will continue to start P.J. Walker despite a tumultuous showing against the Cincinnati Bengals that led to his benching. Mayfield came into the game and played well despite the 35-0 hole in front of him.

It sure seems like the rebuilding Panthers have the snap percentage of Mayfield in the back of their minds.

The #Panthers will start QB PJ Walker again Thursday night against the #Falcons, per source. Baker Mayfield replaced Walker at halftime of Sunday’s blowout loss to the #Bengals and Sam Darnold was just activated from IR. But on a short week, Walker gets another shot. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 7, 2022

