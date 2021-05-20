Rebuilding Eagles should steer clear of any Julio Jones trade talks
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Eagles love to be in the middle of a good trade discussion and as rumors about Deshaun Watson continue to circulate, another big name has popped up on the rumor mill.
The Falcons want to move on from Julio Jones per The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz, and although there is a list of seven teams that should pursue the move from a financial standpoint, Philadelphia should avoid the move from a cultural standpoint.
Nick Sirianni is retooling a roster that is among the youngest in the NFL and pursuing Jones would take Philadelphia back to the win-now, deal with the consequences later mentality that has plagued the organization at times.
Atlanta would save $15.3 million against the cap but trading Jones after June 1, and it could be required with the team currently less than $1 million under the cap with draft picks still needing to be signed.
The Patriots, Chargers, 49ers, and Colts all make sense, but Howie Roseman will need to be disciplined in his approach and take a pass on adding the 32-year old veteran.
The rebuilding Eagles have a former Alabama star in DeVonta Smith and have the perfect opportunity to allow a core the chance to grow together and at a cheap cost. Adding Jones and his contract would just rebuild the salary cap wall that Roseman has worked tirelessly to tear down.
Smith and Jalen Hurts have built-in chemistry already established while adding Jones would stunt the growth of Reagor and Fulgham while making it hard to properly evaluate the progress made by John Hightower, Quez Watkins, Trevon Grimes, and others.
Related
Eagles RT Lane Johnson says he's cleared and 'full go' for offseason program
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts on how modified offseason workouts will impact his development
Dallas Goedert lands behind Kyle Pitts in PFF's NFL TE Rankings; Zach Ertz lands outside top-10
Jalen Hurts says he's not above 'competition' when asked about not being named starting QB
Philadelphia Eagles agree to deal with OT Le’Raven Clark